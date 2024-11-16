ADVERTISEMENT

CII organises Sustainable Manufacturing Summit

Updated - November 16, 2024 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

“The Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to promoting sustainable growth through initiatives such as the Climate Governing Council, Green Energy Mission, and Wetland Conservation. We are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting renewable energy, and supporting MSMEs in adopting green practices. Together, we are building a resilient, eco-friendly future for all,” said P. Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department.

He was delivering his special address at the Sustainable Manufacturing Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Mr. Senthil Kumar further said: “We have also established the TANSEED fund to support green startups in Tamil Nadu, fostering innovation in sustainable practices, focusing on startups that develop solutions in renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable agriculture.”

“Sustainability in manufacturing is no longer a concept — it’s a commitment,” said Gopal Mahadevan, Chair of the Sustainable Manufacturing Taskforce, CII Tamil Nadu & Director-Strategic Finance and M&A Ashok Leyland Ltd.

He added that today, Tamil Nadu leads with initiatives in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and EV incentives. “As industries, we must harness these efforts to drive a resilient and eco-friendly future. Together, we can make sustainable manufacturing a game-changer,” Mr. Mahadevan noted.

