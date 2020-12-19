CII-SR to hold event on social entrepreneurship

The Confederation of Indian Industry (Southern Region) has announced a competition on social entrepreneurship. The competition, in partnership with Lakshmi Ring Travelers Pvt. Ltd. and Amararaja Batteries Ltd., is for existing early-stage social enterprises and students with entrepreneurial ideas that are socially focused and with significant social impact.
The competition will promote innovation, create opportunities of employment and provide mentoring. The entrepreneurs will be evaluated on various parameters such as social impact, the need addressed through the enterprise and the sustainability of the programme, a press release said.
This will be an opportunity to showcase transformative services and commercially viable, self-sustaining social business ideas across the region. The competition will encourage sustainable, scalable and measurable social impact.
The event will act as an opportunity to gain recognition both in the private and the government sector as solution providers to important causes. Young Indians (YI) and Indian Women Network (IWN) are also collaborating in the event, the release added.
For registration, mail archanaesther.m@cii.in or a.gabriel@cii.in.
