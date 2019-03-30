CII Southern Region gets new chairman

India has the potential to become one of the top three nations in the world with the use of its youth power productively, said Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Addressing industrialists and educationalists at the CII Southern Region Annual General Meeting and Summit on Industry Future Forward, Mr. Mittal emphasised on the need for engaging the youth on various employments by launching vocational training centres at the school level itself.

M. Damodaran, Chairman, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, said the country needed disruptive challenges to prosper and wanted the CII to set the pace on that count.

The CII elected Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Director, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, Coimbatore, as Chairman for Southern Region for 2019-20 and Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad, has been elected as the Deputy Chairman.

Mr. Jayavarthanavelu was closely associated with the CII and was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2018-19.

He was also the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during the year 2006-07 and was the Chairman of Textiles Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region for the period 2002–2004. Mr. Reddy is an active member of CII and is a member of CII National Council from 2014-19.