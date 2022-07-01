CII lauds four southern States, including T.N.

‘South India have what it takes to be a $1.5 trillion economy by 2025’

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has lauded the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for emerging as top achievers in the ease of doing business ranking, according to the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP 2020) that was released on Thursday.

Satyakam Arya, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu’s ranking on the ease of doing business was a reflection of the State government’s commitment to enhance the industrial ecosystem. CII looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders to support the government’s vision of achieving the $1 trillion economy by 2030, he added. South India has all it takes to become a $1.5 Trillion Economy by 2025 with its perfect blend of all parameters, making it an ideal destination for business. This was clearly evident by the top ranking of southern States in the ease of doing business, said Suchitra K. Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region.

"CII has set up exclusive Task Forces at the Region as well as in the Southern States with focus on ease, cost and speed of doing business. Through these task forces, CII is working closely with the Governments in identifying opportunities for improving various parameters related to ease of doing business”, said Kamal Bali, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region".