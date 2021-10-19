CII keen on collaborating with govt. to make T.N. a $1 trillion economy by 2030

Discussing growth: A high-level delegation of CII meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday.

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 00:03 IST

Delegation urges CM to focus on defence, future technology and fintech

A high-level delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday and discussed the areas where the CII can collaborate with the State Government towards making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

C.K. Ranganathan, chairman of the CII, Southern Region, led the delegation. He said the government should focus on defence and aerospace, future technology companies, start-ups and fintech that would drive investment and create jobs.

The delegation suggested that the government create a focused agenda for future start-ups and tech companies. It also urged the Chief Minister to evolve a dedicated policy for creating the environment that would help to attract investment in emerging technologies, start-ups and fintech.

Mr. Ranganathan underscored the need to promote the Defence Industrial Corridor that would benefit micro, small and medium enterprises in the State. More investment in defence manufacturing would help to develop the competitiveness of these units. The CII, he said, was working on a report on the opportunities available for defence industries in the State.

S. Chandrakumar, chairman, CII, Tamil Nadu, highlighted the initiatives of the CII in the State and appreciated the Chief Minister for his steps to foster industrial development such as creation of industrial parks in Tier II and Tier III cities and information technology parks and development of roads and highways.