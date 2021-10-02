CII invites entries for CFO Excellence Awards

CHENNAI

02 October 2021 00:47 IST

November 15 is the last date to apply

The Confederation of India Industry, Southern Region, on Friday launched the first edition of its CFO Excellence Awards 2021.

The award has been instituted for identifying and acknowledging CFOs who have demonstrated outstanding capabilities and exemplary achievements in the finance function amid the pandemic, according to a release.

Nominations are invited from CFOs across the country for 18 categories through the website http://ciicfoawards.com/.

Advertising

Advertising

The last date to apply is November 15.

The steering committee for the awards instituted in collaboration with the technical partner, Protiviti Member Firm for India, has developed an assessment methodology to analyse and evaluate the achievements of the CFOs from across small, mid-size and large firms across India, the CII said.

The steering committee is chaired by Gopal Mahadevan, chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland. It includes B. Ganesh Shenoy, CFO, MTR Foods Pvt Ltd; M.P. Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify Technologies; Milind Kulkarni, CFO, Tech Mahindra; and Sachin Tayal, MD, Protiviti Member Firm for India.

The jury, comprising eminent and senior members, would assess the nominations to adjudge the winners across all categories, the release added.