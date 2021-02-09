CII commends Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI

09 February 2021 01:25 IST

Hari Thiagarajan, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry's Tamil Nadu State Council called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday at the Secretariat to hand over a letter of commendation, which appreciated the steps being taken by the Tamil Nadu government in improving the socio-economic indicators in the State, according to an official release. CII representatives were present.

