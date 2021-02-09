Tamil Nadu

CII commends Tamil Nadu government

Hari Thiagarajan, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry's Tamil Nadu State Council called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday at the Secretariat to hand over a letter of commendation, which appreciated the steps being taken by the Tamil Nadu government in improving the socio-economic indicators in the State, according to an official release. CII representatives were present.

