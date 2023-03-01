HamberMenu
CII Chennai Zone announces new office bearers for 2023-24

March 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chennai Zone, has announced the names of its new office-bearers for the year 2023-24. Unnikrishnan A.R., Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India Private Limited – Glass Business, Chennai, has taken over as the Chairman of CII Chennai Zonal Council. He was the Vice-Chairman of CII Chennai Zone during 2022-23.  He is the Chairman of CII TN CEO Forum and a Member of CII National Committee on MNC and Indian Green Building Council Executive Board. Mr. Unnikrishnan worked closely with the Saint-Gobain Group since 1997 to develop strategic blueprint for Saint-Gobain’s investment in India in the glass business.

Milan Wahi, Managing Director, Lotte India Corporation, Chennai, has taken over as the Vice-Chairman of CII, Chennai Zonal Council. He was the co-convenor of CII Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Food Processing Panel during 2022-23. He has about 27 years of experience in the fields of marketing and sales and has held senior positions in various large organisations.

