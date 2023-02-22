ADVERTISEMENT

CII CFO Awards presented

February 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnan Akhileshwaran, Group CFO, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. receiving the Healthcare Sector CFO of the Year - 2022 from C.K. Ranganathan,  Immediate Past Chairman CII Southern Region and CMD, CavinKare Pvt Ltd., at the second edition of the CII CFO Excellence Awards organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Chennai. Patrick Scott,  Executive Vice President, Protiviti; M.P. Vijay Kumar,  member of Jury Committee – CII CFO Excellence Awards 2022 and CFO, Sify Technologies Ltd, and Sachin Tayal, MD, Protiviti, are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region organised the second Edition of the CII CFO Excellence Awards in Chennai on Tuesday.

Krishnan Akhileshwaran, Group CFO, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. won the CFO of the Year-Healthcare Award and Prateek Aggarwal, CFO, HCL Technologies Ltd., bagged the CFO of the Year-IT, ITeS Award.

Ritesh Tiwari, Executive Director, Finance - Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and CFO - Unilever South Asia, was awarded the CFO of the Year Award.

Rekha Talluri, CFO-India, Microsoft Corporation India, bagged the Woman CFO of the Year Award., according to a statement.

C. K. Ranganathan, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Southern Region & Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare Pvt Ltd. presented awards.

