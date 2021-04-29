CIBA releases first indigenous vaccine for fish

K. K. Vijayan, Director, ICAR-CIBA, said it was the first vaccine to be released for aquaculture in India and would prevent viral nervous necrosis in fish hatcheries.

CHENNAI

29 April 2021 01:05 IST

Nodavac-R is safe and can be injected to fingerlings, says expert

The Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) in Chennai has developed an indigenous vaccine for viral nervous necrosis (VNN) affecting several fish species.

Dr. M. Makesh, principal investigator of the project, said VNN is a serious viral disease affecting many marine, brackishwater and freshwater fishes resulting in 100% mortality in larval and early juvenile stages. The disease is caused by nervous necrosis virus (NNV).

“Red-spotted grouper nervous necrosis virus (RGNNV) is the only genotype prevalent in India and most other tropical countries. Infected adults remain as carriers and transmit the virus to offspring through eggs,” Dr. Makesh said.

Advertising

Advertising

The practical way to control the disease and prevent vertical transmission is to vaccinate fingerlings and adult fish. The new vaccine, Nodavac-R, developed by CIBA can be injected to fingerlings. The vaccine is safe and efficacious and can be used in all species susceptible to VNN such as milkfish, grey mullet, mangrove red snapper etc, he said.

K. K. Vijayan, Director, ICAR-CIBA, said it was the first vaccine to be released for aquaculture in India and it would prevent VNN in fish hatcheries and bring down the incidence of VNN in grow-out farms.

Dr. J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries), Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), released the vaccine, in the presence of Dr. S. K. Chaudhari, Deputy Director General (NRM), ICAR, and Dr. V. K. Singh, Director, ICAR-CRIDA, in a virtual event held on April 27.