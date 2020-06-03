Chunnambar reopens for boating

PUDUCHERRY

03 June 2020 12:49 IST

Collector issues order permitting resumption of boating services; boats to operate with 50% capacity to ensure personal distancing norms

The Chunnambar Boat House is ready to resume activity after a gap of around 70 days.

Collector T. Arun on Monday issued an order allowing resumption of boating activity.

A tourism department staff said that the boats would operate with 50% capacity to ensure personal distancing norms. Visitors would have to get cleared by thermal scanners and also wear masks for boating, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

"We have cleaned up the boats and entire premises. The workers are ready to resume boating activity with half the capacity as and when tourists start coming. The rates will remain the same,” a staff said.

The boat house, probably the only recreation place for tourists here, currently operated seven speedboats, seven 20-seater motorised boats, one 25-seater, two 40-seater and one 80-seater sea cruiser.

Prior to the days of the lockdown, it ferried 300 to 500 tourists to the pristine Paradise Beach and the number would go up to 3,000 to 5,000 during weekends.