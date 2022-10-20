Christian Medical College to organise painting and essay competition for school students tomorrow

The event is will be held to mark World Diabetes Day

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
October 20, 2022 21:57 IST

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC) here will organise a painting and essay competition for school students between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Darling Residency on Saturday.

According to a press release, the competition will be held to mark World Diabetes Day. Obesity and diabetes will be topics for the painting competition, whereas the topic for essay competition will be “After COVID, is there a risk for diabetics and how to prevent it?”

Quiz for teachers

A quiz competition for teachers will also be organised at the same venue on the topic “General Health and Non-Communicable Diseases – Scientific Aspects and History”. Professor Mammen Chandy, former head, Department of Hematology, CMC, will be the chief guest. Around 350-400 students and 60 teachers from 40 schools have been invited to participate.

Meanwhile, the Department of Cardiology will be relocated to the Ranipet campus of CMC from Friday. Though outpatient and inpatient consultations services will be available in the Vellore town campus, the chest pain unit will be closed and primary angioplasty will be offered only at the Ranipet campus.

Patients with chest pain or suspected myocardial infarction (heart attack) are advised to visit the Ranipet campus. Emergency Department services will continue to be offered at the Vellore Town Campus, the release said.

