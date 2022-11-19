Christian Medical College holds exhibition and poster competition to mark World Diabetes Day

November 19, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VELLORE

The day-long event was organised at the institute’s main campus in Vellore

The Hindu Bureau

Exhibits raising awareness about diabetes and its management on display at the competition. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A day-long exhibition and poster competition was organised by the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the main campus of Christian Medical College (CMC) at Vellore on Friday to mark World Diabetes Day.

According to a press release, the title of the competition was ‘How Does Diabetes Affect Young People and Their Families?’. Diabetes can occur at any age but the presence of comorbid conditions in the elderly population complicates its management. An estimated 33% of adults aged 65 or older have diabetes. This population is more at risk of developing diabetes related complications like hypoglycemia, kidney failure and heart disease.

At the competition, exhibits creating awareness about a balanced diet that needs to be adhered to by a diabetic patient were on display. The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism has been conducting a foot clinic, which was highlighted during the event.

The Department of Cardiology informed the public regarding heart disease in diabetes, its various aspects and emphasised on the need for its prevention. Likewise, nephrologists also explained the various renal complications associated with diabetes, highlighting measures for their prevention and treatment strategies using infographics. Infotainment in the form of puppet shows and games was also organised, the release said.

