Chopper crash: CM condoles death of lone survivor

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 00:29 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday condoled the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was among the 14 persons on board the Air Force helicopter that crashed near Coonoor on December 8.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Deeply disturbed on hearing the sad news that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, is no more. His valour and commitment shall serve as inspiration for all.”

The Air Force officer was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for medical treatment. He passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.

