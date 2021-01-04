Choose between violent DMK and peace-loving AIADMK, Palaniswami tells people

THOOTHUKUDI

04 January 2021 01:49 IST

Opposition cadres unleash violence even when not in power, Palaniswami alleges

Voters in Tamil Nadu should choose between the “violent” DMK and the “people-friendly” AIADMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Sunday.

“The DMK cadre, who unleash violence of all sorts, especially against women, even when they are not in power, will be extremely dangerous if they come to power. Hence, voters should support the AIADMK to ensure the continuation of a peaceful rule, which has ensured all-round development,” the Chief Minister said at an election campaign in Vilaathikulam.

Mr. Palaniswami recalled the two-acre free land promise made by the DMK in its poll manifesto in 2006 and asked the voters if they had received the promised land. “Instead of fulfilling this promise, the DMK men forcibly and illegally grabbed land from the vulnerable, which forced Amma [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] to establish anti-land grabbing cells in every district to take action against the DMK men,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Even now, when they are not in power, they coerce and attack hoteliers, industrialists, traders, women in beauty salons and conduct ‘kangaroo courts’. People should choose between the development-oriented and peace-loving AIADMK rule and the violent DMK,” he said. He also came down heavily on the Opposition party, saying that it would be a rule for the welfare of “Karunanidhi’s family”.

When the Chief Minister met the weavers at Ettaiyapuram while on his way to Vilaathikulam, he reminded them of the 200-unit free power given to the powerlooms and the green houses built for them by the AIADMK government, and sought their support.