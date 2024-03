March 14, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, which is part of the Murugappa Group, said it has purchased an immovable property from DLF IT Offices Chennai Private Limited. The property admeasuring 4.67 acres of land at Velachery Main Road, Guindy, was purchased for ₹735 crores, the company said in a stock exchange announcement on Wednesday. In 2018, DLF had bought the land from Madras Race Club for ₹360 crore.

