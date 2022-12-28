Chola period idol seized from a house in Swamimalai

December 28, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Idol Wing CID (IWCID) has seized a five feet metal idol of Goddess Sivagami suspected to be from later Chola period from a house in Swamimalai, Kumbakonam.

The officers of the special unit received information that a person was secretly trying to peddle idols from his residence. Before commencing the search, the special team of the Idol Wing CID unit, Kumbakonam, obtained search orders from the Additional Chief Criminal Judicial Magistrate Kumbakonam.

On December 24, the special team searched Saravanan’s house at Swamimalai Yadava Street and found the idol of Goddess Sivakami, about 165 cm high, 45 cm wide, and 130 kgs concealed in a corner of the house.

When the team sought documents for possessing the idol from the owner of the house, he had none. Further, as the idol appeared to belong to of a temple and as it is not customary in Tamil Nadu to worship idols with a height of more than 5 feet in houses, the team seized the idol following the laid down legal procedures, said police.

Police also said the experts who examined the idol have given an opinion that the idol belongs to the later Chola period. The wing would be further able to confirm the idol’s proper antiquity only after the examination of the idol by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The IWCID has been submitting a request to the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department to assign the temple from which it might have got stolen. Further investigation would be necessary to establish by whom, from which temple and how the accused stole the idol, said police.