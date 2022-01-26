Chola-era inscriptions found at temple near Villupuram

Blast from the past: The inscriptions of the Chola period discovered at the Vishnu temple at Angur in Villupuram.

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 00:14 IST

They belong to the period of Kulottunga I, Vikrama Chola and Kulottunga II

Inscriptions of the Chola period were discovered at the Vishnu temple at Angur in Villupuram district. They belong to the period of Kulottunga I (1070-1120), Vikrama Chola (1118-1135) and Kulottunga II (1133-1150).

“The inscriptions are important because three Chola kings — the grandfather, the father and the son — were associated with the temple. One inscription was hidden behind layers of white wash on the outer wall. It refers to the village as Gangaikonda Chola Vala Naatu Panaiyur Naatu Anangur,” said D. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram.

He discovered the inscriptions, along with his students Nivan, Ukkiramurthy and Kalaimani.

Another inscription, which is incomplete, starts with the word ‘poomaruviya’, normally found in the inscriptions of Kulottunga. Mr. Ramesh said another 14th century inscription on the basement of the sanctum sanctorum had recorded the donations of a vessel for preparing food and a bell made by Chitrambalavan Padavan, a goldsmith.

“There are two more inscriptions that explained measurements used in the 16th century. The temple also has a beautiful Garuda statue of the Pallava period,” he said.