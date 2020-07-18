Chocolate Krishna to be streamed online today

Chennai

18 July 2020 00:04 IST

The show, featuring Crazy Mohan, was shot exclusively for online viewers last year

Fans of late Crazy Mohan are in for a treat on Saturday evening. They can watch the late playwright’s Chocolate Krishna on YouTube, Facebook and on Kalakendra from 7 p.m. onwards. The play was shot on stage for online sometime last year with Mohan playing Lord Krishna. Mohan passed away on June 10, 2019.

Mohan’s brother Madhu Balaji said there would be a short introduction about the making of the play that has been staged 1,024 times so far.

“We wanted to rejuvenate the drama scene and wanted to bring fresh audiences, which is why our primary targets were children. And we learnt and practised magic from Shivaji Chaturvedi, an expert,” he said.

Although the show is free, those willing to contribute through online payments towards stage artistes, make-up men, set artistes and the lighting men are welcome to do so, he added.

Sponsored by Nalli Silks, India Cements, Leap Sports and Simply South, the show can be accessed by those around the globe on these links.

https://www.youtube. com/c/CrazysCreations

https://www.kalakendra. com/chocolatekrishnalive

https://www.facebook.

com/Crazy-Mohan- 399578450063365/