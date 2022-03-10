Chithirai festival preparations on

Mayor inspects the place where Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai

Mayor Indirani and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, along with an official team led by Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, inspect Alwarpuram where Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Mayor inspects the place where Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai

MADURAI

With about a month to go for the annual Chithirai festival, Madurai Corporation has got into the act of preparatory works.

Mayor V. Indrani and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, along with a team of officials led by Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan, on Thursday, inspected the site where Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai. The Corporation has constructed a permanent ramp for the purpose at Alwarpuram on the northern bank of the river.

The officials told the Mayor that as part of the preparation for Chithirai festival, channels near the entry point on Vaigai river had been cleaned and road along the river relaid.

The Mayor also visited Obulapadithurai where a high-level bridge is coming up across the Vaigai in place of the causeway which was demoloshed to build the new bridge at a cost of ₹23 crore. When the high-level bridge is thrown open, it is expected to wean traffic away from clogged roads in Goripalayam and other parts of the city en route to Mattuthavani bus stand. The new bridge under construction will be 223 metres long, 13 metres wide and will have a 2.25 metre walkway for pedestrian movement.

The officials also briefed about the park proposed to be established at a cost of ₹45 lakh at the Corporation Swimming Pool complex near Gandhi Memorial Museum. The Corporation is also building a study centre in the vicinity for the benefit of students preparing for competitive examinations.

A press release issued later said that the Commissioner held a meeting in which the requirements for the Chithirai celebration were being discussed in which officials from Health, Engineering and General wing of the Corporation attended.

This year’s Chithirai festival assumes significance as it was not held with the participation of devotees for the past two years due to the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the presence of elected representatives in the civic body is in place now as the last council was dissolved in 2016.