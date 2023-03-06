Chirag Paswan meets Tamil Nadu Governor on migrants’ issue

March 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Monday called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and gave him a representation seeking an investigation into claims of attacks on labourers from his State, Bihar, in Tamil Nadu.

He also urged that a report be sent to the Centre.

Addressing the media, Mr. Paswan said the people of Tamil Nadu had always been caring, loving and affectionate, and had shown that kind of love to his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, and to him during his visits to the State.

“Having said that, at times, yes, definitely, there are a few anti-social elements who try to create a divide between the people of various languages, coming from different States, regions and religions. Those people need to be caught. There are a handful of them,” he said.

Mr. Paswan said the Governor had assured him that correct information will be sent to the Central government. “As leaders of political parties, we have the responsibility to hold the country, the State, and the people coming from diverse backgrounds, together. This is the beauty of our country. Our country is known for unity in diversity. It is the responsibility of the leaders not to add fuel to the fire, but to keep everyone together,” he said.

“A sense of security could be given to them by the State government by actually taking action against those handful of anti-social elements who are trying to create this disturbance, either via social media or by giving shape to these incidents,” he said.

“I hope that in the coming days, the whole issue will be resolved. The people of our State have contributed a lot to the development of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“Rather than getting defensive about it, come out, speak to the people of my State and give them a sense of security and an assurance that everything is fine, and everything will be fine,” he added.