Chintadripet Inspector suspended

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 23:33 IST

Chintadripet Police Station Inspector (Crime) Siva Subramani was on Friday suspended. The suspension order was issued days after a BJP functionary Balachandar was murdered by a gang at Samy Naicken Street on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer, confirming the suspension, said the order had been served to the Inspector. The police have arrested four persons for the murder. The victim, incidentally, had been given police security.