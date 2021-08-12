Chinnamanur municipality in Theni, Kottayur panchayat in Sivaganga get third prize for best maintenance

THENI

12 August 2021 16:17 IST

The Tamil Nadu CM will honour best municipalities and panchayats at the Independence Day celebrations

Chinnamanur in Theni district has been awarded the third prize in Tamil Nadu for ‘Best Maintained Municipality’.

With 27 wards, the mnicipality, which has a little over one lakh population, has been providing potable water to residents, the sewage connections are well maintained and there have been no complaints of stagnation and the roads are laid as per standards.

Advertising

Advertising

Th Municipal authorities swung into action from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the spread was contained well in advance. To continue the momentum, vaccination camps too,were held in many locations where a majority of the qualified people were covered.

Municipal Commissioner Shyamala said that the government’ recognition would only make the employees work harder and deliver better services to the community.

Kottayur Panchayat

Staff members at the Kottayur Panchayat in Sivaganga district were in an upbeat mood as the announcement came from the government that it has been awarded third place in Tamil Nadu under the best panchayat category.

After Kallakudi in Tiruchi district and Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore district, Kottayur stood the third best panchayat in the State. With a 6.75 square kilometre radius, the panchayat has 15 wards. As per the 2011 Census, the population was 14,766, while it could be a little over 20000 now, officials said.

Executive Officer of the panchayat, Kavita, said that the ₹3 lakh prize money to be received from the Chief Minister at the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai was a feather in their cap. “We will strive hard and achieve the number one position soon,” she added.