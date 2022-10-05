Chinna Salem police inspector suspended for alleged links with bootleggers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector of Police attached to Chinna Salem police station in the district was placed under suspension on Wednesday for allegedly maintaining close ties with bootleggers and failing to take action against illicit brewing of arrack in his jurisdiction.

The Inspector, identified as Chandrasekhar, was suspended following an investigation by the district police. An inquiry report was submitted by the Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian.

Police sources claimed Mr. Chandrasekhar was in close contact with bootleggers and had failed to take any action against illicit brewing of arrack in areas falling under the station’s limits. Based on the report, the DIG ordered his suspension.

Mr. Pakalavan also warned policemen having connections with those smuggling ganja, gutkha, arrack, and other contraband and said that stringent action would be taken against them.