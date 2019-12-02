Chinese delegation to visit Chennai this week

Building on October’s Sino-India informal summit in Mamallapuram, a Chinese delegation is set to visit Chennai this week.

Senior State government officials are putting together an itinerary – likely to begin on December 4 and go on for three days — for the visiting delegation. The team will visit Chennai and a few other places nearby, multiple government sources confirmed on Sunday.

The delegation will comprise representatives from China’s Fujian province, with which Tamil Nadu established sister-State relations during the recent informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese delegation is set to visit a few industrial parks in and around Chennai. “The delegation will [be] on an exploratory visit and look at options for possible investments,” informed sources said.

The External Affairs Ministry is facilitating the visit, in coordination with the departments concerned with industrial development in the State. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau is the nodal agency for the visit.

The visiting delegation is expected to meet the authorities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

During October’s informal summit, the two sides agreed to explore the possibility of setting up an academy to study the links between Mamallapuram and Fujian.