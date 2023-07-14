HamberMenu
CHILDS Trust hospital dedicates an entire floor in memory of N. Sankar

July 14, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group; A.C. Muthiah, Chairman, The CHILDS Trust; and Vijay Shankar of Sanmar Group during dedication of the renovated fifth floor at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital in memory of N. Shankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group and Founder Trustee, The Childs Trust, in Chennai on Friday.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group; A.C. Muthiah, Chairman, The CHILDS Trust; and Vijay Shankar of Sanmar Group during dedication of the renovated fifth floor at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital in memory of N. Shankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group and Founder Trustee, The Childs Trust, in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital has dedicated an entire floor in the hospital in memory of N. Sankar, chairman of Sanmar group, and the hospital’s founding trustee.

The renovated space on the fifth floor in the hospital was commissioned on Friday. It has seven air-conditioned single rooms.

N. Ram, director of The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd., who commissioned the facility, said it was a fine gesture to dedicate the floor to celebrate a good and distinguished life, marked by achievements in the business field and meaningful contributions in other areas of social life.

“Sankar’s achievements as a third-generation industrialist, he was intellectually gifted, steps ahead of many of his peers in spotting opportunities particularly in manufacturing fields,” he said. He admired the hospital for adhering to its mission to offer fair and affordable treatment. He praised the trust members for developing the institution to what it is now.

Trust chairman A.C. Muthiah said the Sanmar group had made the largest contribution. It had been declared the best hospital in 2021-22, he said and added that an estimated ₹2.4 crore was spent on renovation. “This hospital is more or less running on donations,” he added.

Vijay Sankar, deputy chairman of the Sanmar group and son of Sankar, said his father was proud to be associated with the hospital. His family’s association with the hospital dated back many years and when his father got busy, his mother was involved, he said.

