Children’s Day celebrations held at FIITJEE Global School in Vellore

FIITJEE Global School organised a mega Children’s Day celebration at its Vellore campus, where over 200 parents participated along with their little children in the age-group of two and half years to six years.

There were several fun activities, games, and a grand fancy dress competition.

Tinytots displayed their skills on the stage, dressed up as professionals, celebrities and cultural ambassadors. Apart from the winners every child was rewarded for their active participation.

Gifts and memorabilia were distributed by the FIITJEE Global School’s Group Kindergarten Head, Aarti Sardana.

The event was marked by a lively emcee entertaining the audience with funny introductions and engaging children all through.

Children enjoyed jumping on bouncies and loved devouring the cotton candy floss.

On the occasion Magic Inkpots - the Kindergarten world of FIITJEE Global School was launched with much fanfare. The build-up to the event was preceded by a massive marketing drive that included kiosks, leaflet distribution, and social media activations