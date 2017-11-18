Children rescued from illegal home

Nineteen children were rescued from an unregistered children’s home in Urapakkam, in Kancheepuram district on Saturday.

Nine girls and five boys, all from Chennai, were lodged in Arpagam Children Home, reportedly run by a real estate businessman, Lazarus, and his partner.

According to officials from the Kancheepuram district Child Welfare Committee, the home, functioning for the last seven years, was not registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as mandated.

Officials alleged that the home was in an unhygienic condition and it did not have any facilities for children.

The director of the home, however, was not on the premises when the officials went for inspection.

“We have complained to the local police and will be filing a First Information Report soon,” said a member from CWC.

All the children are lodged in a registered children’s home now.