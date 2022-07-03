‘Children requiring surgery need specialised care’

Paediatric surgeons dispel myths about surgeries on children

A child who needs surgical intervention has to be treated with utmost care as it needs specialised paediatric experts, said surgeons who participated in a webinar on safe surgery and anaesthesia for children.

Treatment of a child is different from the way an adult is treated, they explained at a comprehensive webinar hosted on Saturday by The Hindu and Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital.

“Surgery for children should be done by trained paediatric surgeons in a tertiary care hospital with a good anaesthesiology team,” said Priya Ramachandran, senior consultant and head, paediatric surgery, at the hospital.

N. Chandra Kumar, senior consultant and head, neonatology, spoke on the role of a neonatologist. “Surgery is most often a safe process even for babies. Saving a newborn is a teamwork. The major players include a surgeon, anaesthetist and neonatologist and each one of us has our role carved out,” he said.

A session on anaesthesia and its extensive procedures followed.

S. Ramesh, senior consultant and head of Paediatric Anaesthesia, spoke on various misconceptions regarding anaesthesia and its use. “Despite several false studies, anaesthesia can be given safely to children below three years of age without any adverse effect,” he said.

The experts highlighted the importance of paediatric surgeons and the significant role of the mainstream and social media in creating awareness about specialised paediatric care.