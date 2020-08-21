Children of policemen get college admissions

Admission letters were handed over to children of 50 police personnel at a function.

CHENNAI

21 August 2020 03:15 IST

Managements respond to request from senior police officers

The city police has facilitated the admission of wards of police personnel in various colleges in the city. Considering the difficulties faced by police personnel, who are on round-the-clock COVID-19 prevention duties, the police officers made special arrangements.

They spoke to the heads of colleges in the city and facilitated admission of wards into courses they wished to join. The managements came forward to admit the children of police personnel.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal handed over admission letters to children of 50 personnel at a function in Rajarathinam Stadium.

Advertising

Advertising