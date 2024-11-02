ADVERTISEMENT

Children of fisherfolks to get training for civil services exam

Published - November 02, 2024 10:25 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has invited applications from wards of fisherfolks to receive special training to join civil services.

According to a press release, training will be imparted to a batch of 20 students, chosen from across the State, for a period of six months every year.

For eligibility, the parent or guardian of the applicant must be a member of the Fisheries Welfare Board, and Inland Fisheries Cooperative Society.

As per guidelines, the applicant must have attained 21 years as on August 1, 2023. The age limit is 35 years for MBC applicants, 37 years for SC/ST applicants, and 42 years for differently abled candidates.

The last date for submitting application forms is November 5. Further details could be obtained from the office of Assistant Director, Fisheries Department, Cuddalore (04142-221170).

