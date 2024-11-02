Children of fisherfolks to get training for civil services exam

The Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has invited applications from wards of fisherfolks to receive special training to join civil services.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, training will be imparted to a batch of 20 students, chosen from across the State, for a period of six months every year.

For eligibility, the parent or guardian of the applicant must be a member of the Fisheries Welfare Board, and Inland Fisheries Cooperative Society.

As per guidelines, the applicant must have attained 21 years as on August 1, 2023. The age limit is 35 years for MBC applicants, 37 years for SC/ST applicants, and 42 years for differently abled candidates.

The last date for submitting application forms is November 5. Further details could be obtained from the office of Assistant Director, Fisheries Department, Cuddalore (04142-221170).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.