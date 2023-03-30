Children of construction workers to get free education if admitted to premier institutions and medical colleges

March 30, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The children of those registered themselves with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (TNCWWB) will get free education and ₹50,000 per year to meet their living expenses during the course if they get admitted to any Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management or a government medical college in Tamil Nadu for MBBS course.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan announced this in the Assembly while presenting the demand for grants for his departments on Wednesday.

A total of 35 students were likely to benefit from the scheme initially, although there is no ceiling on the number of beneficiaries. The tuition fee and hostel fee for these students would be taken care of by the government, besides the sum of ₹50,000 per annum.

While the announcement was restricted to members of the TNCWWB, the Minister said children of members of all 18 unorganised workers’ welfare boards would be provided ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 a year for their participation in recognised national and international sporting events respectively.

Members of the TNCWWB who are undergoing treatment for illnesses such as cancer, asthma, renal failure and silicosis, due to which they are unable to work, will be provided a yearly assistance of ₹12,000, which will be released in two instalments. This scheme will be implemented for three years initially. Around 1,500 persons are expected to benefit from it.

Pointing out that 12.66 lakh members had enrolled in different welfare boards since the DMK came to power in 2021, the Minister said the government was committed to the welfare of unorganised workers.

Other key announcements focused on skill development. He said the Department of Employment and Training had conducted 95 mega job fairs, through which 1.43 lakh persons got job offers from the private sector. He expressed confidence that this number would increase to two lakh within this year.

Owing to the various measures being taken to improve the quality of Industrial Training Institutes, the Minister said the overall admissions to ITIs had significantly increased. He highlighted that the project launched in collaboration with Tata Technologies to upgrade 71 government ITIs was on track.

Earlier, MLAs belonging to different political parties, especially CPI(M)’s M. Chinnadurai and T. Ramachandran, highlighted issues such as low minimum wages for different jobs and non-regularisation of the services of contractual employees in many departments, and appealed for rejecting the four labour codes formulated by the Union government to supersede the previous labour laws.