Children from Kolathur petition Chennai Collector against eviction

Many families were recently served notices of eviction; children plead with the Collector that eviction will disrupt their education

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 21:12 IST

A group of children from Kolathur area showing the petition addressed to the Chennai District Collector on Monday against their eviction. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A group of children from a few localities in Kolathur area in Chennai petitioned the Chennai District Collector on Monday against the government’s to evict them from their localities on the grounds that they were encroachers.

Many residential and commercial buildings in localities like Kannagi Nagar and Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Ward 64 of the Greater Chennai Corporation were recently served eviction notices.

The children, who had written petitions individually, said their education will be affected if they were evicted in the middle of the academic year. They said the livelihood of their parents would be affected if their families were evicted from the areas where they were residing.

M. Perumal, secretary, Tamil Nadu Hutment Dwellers’ Association, who organised the petition campaign on Monday, said the people were living in these localities for many decades. “It is in Chief Minister’s constituency. We humbly request you not to evict hundreds of families by terming them as encroachers,” he said.

M. Mani, a resident of Tiruvalluvar Nagar, said the houses in the localities, where notices were served, were paying property tax for a few decades. “Successive governments over the years have taken steps to regularise our use of this land. It is unfair to suddenly evict us,” he said.

