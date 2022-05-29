Children diagnosed with asthma can lead a normal life, say doctors

Doctors stress on the need for right diagnosis and treatment

Doctors stress on the need for right diagnosis and treatment

Children diagnosed with asthma can grow up to lead a normal life provided they receive proper medical attention and adhere to the treatment regimen, said doctors who spoke at the webinar organised by The Hindu as part of its Wellness Series on Sunday.

In the webinar on the topic ‘Asthma in Children — All You Need to Know’, organised in collaboration with Naruvi Hospitals, Vijaya Kumar, consultant, paediatric pulmonology and intensive care at the hospital, said around 7% to 9% of asthma cases remained undiagnosed in the country.

He, however, stressed on the caution needed to not misdiagnose other respiratory illnesses among children as cases of asthma. He spoke on the need to not be apprehensive about the use of inhalers if their use is recommended by doctors.

Jagat Jeevan Ghimire, consultant, paediatric pulmonology and intensive care, Kanti Children’s Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal, elaborated on the different diagnostic methods available to objectively diagnose cases of asthma, particularly in children.

According to him, fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) test, which measures the level of nitric oxide in exhaled air with the help of a portable device, was increasingly becoming a reliable method to diagnose asthma in children.

Sonia Mary Kurian, head of paediatrics, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, spoke on the preventive measures that can be taken right from the time of pregnancy to reduce the risk of asthma among children. She said while genetic factors played a role in asthma, environmental factors posed a higher risk.

A recording of the webinar can be watched at https://bit.ly/3wXI2nq