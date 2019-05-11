Childline staff assaulted while rescuing minor from marriage

A mob of relatives of a rescued 15-year-old bride assaulted a women members of the district Childline team and dragged the girl out of a bus in Dharmapuri and took her back to a remote village, about 80 km from Pennagaram, on Friday.

The girl was rescued by a Childline team from Pavalandur village late afternoon, and was brought to Dharmapuri. When she was being taken to the Child Welfare Committee Office, about 20 km from the Collectorate, the assault happened.

On Friday morning, the district administration’s toll free number 1077 received an alert of a child marriage in Pavalandur village. The call was transferred to Childline on 1098.

A team consisting of Childline employee consisting of Vaitheeswari and District Social Welfare Office staff Saroja boarded a bus from Dharmapuri to Pennagaram, and from there they boarded another bus to Pavalandur village.

In the face of threats from belligerent relatives at the village, the team called the police control room because the Pennagaram station was not reachable.

Two policemen from the Pennagaram station reached the spot, and the girl was brought to Pennagaram. From there, police put them on a bus to Dharmapuri.

Waylaid by mob

The team got off at Dharmapuri and boarded a Salem-bound bus to reach the Child Welfare Committee office. The bus was crossing Adhiyamankottai here when it was intercepted by the girl’s father Sivalingam and the groom, according to Childline Director Shine Thomas.

Soon, a bus carrying a mob of relatives reached the spot. The men entered the bus and dragged the girl out. When Ms. Vaitheeswari defend the girl, she was assaulted.

“The men yelled at the staff saying they would kill anyone who entered the village again,” said Mr. Thomas.

Collector S. Malarvizhi was alerted and she directed the police to secure the child. Late Friday night, Childline staff lodged their complaint at Adhiyamankottai police station in Dharmpauri.

When The Hindu spoke to Pennagaram police, a Sub-Inspector said “Police team with a woman Inspector has gone to check. It is a forest area, it will take time.”

About 10 days ago, Childline had visited the village after an alert of an impending child marriage.

However, the villagers, the family, including the 15-year-old girl had denied any such arrangements for a marriage. Following this, the team left.