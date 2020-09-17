Child Welfare Committee facilitates return of Nagaland teens stranded in Kancheepuram

The Child Welfare Committee, (CWC) Kancheepuram district handed over two teenagers from Nagaland -- a boy and girl who were stranded in the district since the lockdown began -- to the Nagaland police on Wednesday.
The boy and girl -- aged 16 and 14 -- respectively, ran away from their homes in Nagaland and reached Kancheepuram district on March 19. The Nagaland police informed the Kancheepuram police and they were tracked to Sunguvarchatram, using mobile phone tower locations. They were rescued and produced before the CWC.
The boy was sent to the Reception Unit Centre, Athur, Chengalpattu and the girl was sent to the Government Girls Home in Kancheepuram. The CWC tried to send them home at the earliest, but due to the lockdown, they were not able to do so.
Finally, the children were handed over to a police team from Nagaland on Wednesday in the presence of Kancheepuram CWC chairperson N. Ramachandran, member Sakthivel and District Child Protection Officer Mathiyazhagan.
