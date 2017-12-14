Child sexually assaulted, murdered

DINDIGUL
A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered at Kinathupatti village near Iyyalur on Thursday.
The girl hailed from Semmanampatti village near Vadamadurai. Local people caught Rajkumar (19) of Kuppampatti, who was an accused in several theft and other cases, in this connection and handed him over to the police.
After preliminary investigation, the police said that the girl’s grandmother, who picked her from an anganwadi centre at her village, handed her over to Raj Kumar asking him to drop her at her house as she had to purchase some commodities from the fair price shop.
Raj Kumar took the girl to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. Later, he relieved her of the jewels she was wearing and reportedly murdered her. When he tried to escape from the spot, the local people noticed him and caught him.
Vadamadurai police have registered a case in this connection.
