Child Rights Watch writes to TN CM

January 20, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has written to Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking justice for the custodial death of a 17-year-old boy in a Juvenile Home, Chengalpattu. Such incidents are shocking and show what the actual reality is in the State’s correctional settings, the letter said.

TNCRW welcomed the move to arrest six personnel in connection with the incident but also has recommended the actions that need to be taken to incorporate reforms in the Administration of Juvenile Justice (Observation Homes- OH and Special Homes- SH) to protect children, the letter stated.

From investigating the roles of officials in various capacities and personnel from the home to fast tracking criminal proceedings against those involved, the letter had made many recommendations. Also, a Special Investigation Team should be formed for this case and also look at the gaps in the delivery of juvenile justice. “The case must be entrusted for a court monitored investigation under the supervision of the Principal District Judge. A special Committee with the participation of the legal fraternity, social workers and representatives of child rights organizations should be formed to support the investigation,” the letter said.

A committee should be formed to inspect the status of Observation Homes and Special Homes in the State. There must also be good rehabilitation facilities, counselling and treatment, the letter said.

