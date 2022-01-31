Child rights panel conducts inquiry into schoolgirl’s death

THANJAVUR

31 January 2022 23:57 IST

‘Team went through school records’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday conducted an inquiry into the recent alleged death by suicide of a Thanjavur schoolgirl.

The team, led by NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo spoke to revenue, health and police officials involved in the investigation.

Thanjavur Superintendent of Police C. Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vallam, Brinda, revenue officials and doctors who treated the girl at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and performed the autopsy deposed before the Commission.

Some villagers, the victim’s schoolmates, representatives from the parent-teacher association, social activists –Piyush Manush of Salem and V. Jeevakumar of Budalur in Thanjavur– grandparents of the victim and P. Muthuvel of Ariyalur, who shot the video of the girl at TMC hospital, appeared before the Commission.

After hearing and recording their submissions, the NCPCR Chairperson and two other members of the team left Thanjavur around noon. Mr. Kanoongo told the media that he would be visiting the school at Michalepatti.

At Michaelpatti, official sources said, the team went through school records, including the recognition certificate, and conducted an inquiry with school authorities, teachers and students and hostel.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).