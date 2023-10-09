ADVERTISEMENT

Child rights camps to be held in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts in T.N.

October 09, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The camps are being organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on October 12 and 13

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be organising grievance redressal camps in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts on October 12 and 13 respectively.

According to official sources, officials from the NCPCR will receive complaints of child rights violations during the camps. The camp will be held at the taluk office in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district on October 12, and at Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district on October 13.

NCPCR has been such organising these camps to make children aware about their rights, hear their grievances and resolve them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the camp, an applicant can make a written submission to NCPCR with details of their grievances. The NCPCR officials will examine the complaint and prepare a summary of the complaint and send it to the concerned authority for redressal along with a proposal for further course of action.

Subsequently, the applicant will be given an opportunity to represent the matter, as per a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US