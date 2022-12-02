Child pornography case | Tiruchi man had German links

December 02, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Tiruchi resident, who was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a child pornography case on Thursday, had links in Germany. The agency has registered a case against the man on charges of possessing and sharing child pornography content through online platforms.

It has emerged that the CBI, acting on an alert received from Germany via Interpol channels, had conducted the searches on the premises of Raja Subramanian alias Sam John alias Adithya Karigalan, a resident of Manapparai.

The charges against Mr. Raja and unknown others include sharing, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading, exchanging or distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form.

Germany alerts Interpol

The action was initiated after Germany alerted India through Interpol channels about “Sam John” regarding illegal possession of child pornography. It was alleged that the role of the Indian national came to light when he shared child pornography material online to a German national living in Germany.

The searches led to the recovery of incriminating evidence such as external hard disc, laptop, mobile phones etc.

The CBI said in its First Information Report that Mr. Raja, had in 2019, entered into a conspiracy with unknown others for exchanging child pornography material in electronic form using the identity as “Sam John” with another suspect Krusko who was operating from Germany.

While investigating a case relating to sexual abuse of children in Germany, the law-enforcing authorities there seized data carriers and mobile phones from the premises of Mr Krusko which exposed his links with Mr. Raja in Tamil Nadu, India.