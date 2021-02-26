Child marriage stopped in Vadapalani

Police personnel from All Women Police, Vadapalani prevented a marriage of a 15-year-old girl with 26-year-old youth to be held in a wedding hall in Vadapalani.

Following an alert received by the women's emergency 181 helpline, District Child Protection Officer Abirami passed on to All Women Police, Vadapalani, about the proposed marriage between the 15-year-old girl who lives in Ashok Nagar Police station limits and her maternal uncle Dinesh kumar, 26, in Padmaraman wedding hall, Vadapalani. While the betrothal ceremony was on, police and other officers prevented the marriage and rescued the girl.

They counselled both the parents in the presence of the elders and explained the consequences if a minor is married. The girl was admitted at a child care institution, Shenoy Nagar.