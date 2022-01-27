Tamil Nadu

Child found murdered in cashew grove

A four-year-old boy, who went missing on Wednesday, was found murdered in a cashew orchard at Kizhkollai near Panruti on Thursday. The victim, Aswinth, son of Senthil Nathan and Dhanalakshmi, was missing from Wednesday evening. A boy missing case was registered at Muthandikuppam police station and a search operation was launched.

On Thursday morning, Aswinth’s body was found with injuries on his forehead in a cashew orchard near his house in Kizhkollai. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

During investigation, the police found that the boy was last seen with one Ranjitha, 28, also hailing from the same village. The police arrested her. Further investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 11:09:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/child-found-murdered-in-cashew-grove/article38335667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY