Child found murdered in cashew grove

A four-year-old boy, who went missing on Wednesday, was found murdered in a cashew orchard at Kizhkollai near Panruti on Thursday. The victim, Aswinth, son of Senthil Nathan and Dhanalakshmi, was missing from Wednesday evening. A boy missing case was registered at Muthandikuppam police station and a search operation was launched.

On Thursday morning, Aswinth’s body was found with injuries on his forehead in a cashew orchard near his house in Kizhkollai. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

During investigation, the police found that the boy was last seen with one Ranjitha, 28, also hailing from the same village. The police arrested her. Further investigation is on.