Child dies after ingesting repellent

CHENNAI

12 October 2021 01:04 IST

A three-year-old boy died after accidentally ingesting a mosquito repellent in Pammal.

Police sources said the boy, Kishore, was playing with the repellent cartridge at his house on Sunday. Since the lid was open, he ingested the liquid. His parents rushed him to a clinic nearby and was subsequently taken to the Institute Of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore.

Kishore died without responding to treatment. The police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising