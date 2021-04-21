Tamil Nadu

Chief Secy. meets religious leaders

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan chaired a series of meetings with representatives from various religious faiths, discussing steps to be taken in various places of worship to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Religious leaders and representatives from various faiths took part in the meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

‘No commitments yet’

A representative who took part in the meeting said representatives of various faiths put forward their opinions, but the State government had not committed to anything.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Tourism Secretary Vikram Kapur, Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, Commissioner of Disaster Management D. Jagannathan and Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 12:48:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/chief-secy-meets-religious-leaders/article34371078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY