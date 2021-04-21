Chief Secy. meets religious leaders

Precautions to be taken in places of worship discussed

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan chaired a series of meetings with representatives from various religious faiths, discussing steps to be taken in various places of worship to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Religious leaders and representatives from various faiths took part in the meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

‘No commitments yet’

A representative who took part in the meeting said representatives of various faiths put forward their opinions, but the State government had not committed to anything.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Tourism Secretary Vikram Kapur, Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, Commissioner of Disaster Management D. Jagannathan and Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal were present.