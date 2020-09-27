Chief Secy. holds review meeting with Collectors

CHENNAI

27 September 2020 00:07 IST

COVID-19 preventive efforts discussed

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam held a review meeting through video conferencing with 15 District Collectors to discuss COVID-19 prevention measures as their districts had shown a spike in the number of cases.

Mr. Shanmugam discussed prevention measures with the Collectors of Salem, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tiruvarur and Coimbatore.

An official release said the Chief Secretary discussed issues such as containing the spread of COVID-19, taking steps to reduce the fatality rate, identifying the symptoms swiftly and providing proper treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Secretary also said that the measures should be intensified in containment zones, and that the districts should be supervised by the District Collectors, monitoring the number of cases and the availability of beds and medicines since restrictions had been relaxed.

The release recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently praised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the State’s response during the pandemic.