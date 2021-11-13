Chief Secy. chairs meeting

CHENNAI

Disease control preparedness reviewed

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Friday held a meeting with officials to review preparedness to prevent infectious diseases during the monsoon. He also discussed contingency plans to prevent the diseases.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant and other officials took part.

Mr. Anbu also asked officials to keep sufficient stock of medicines and conduct awareness campaigns.

