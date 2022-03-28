Chief Secretary visits Chengalpattu district, reviews ongoing works

He interacts with people at Irular settlements and farmers at Keerapakkam

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu visited Chengalpattu district on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing works by various government departments. Accompanied by District Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh and other senior officials, Mr. Anbu visited the blue flag beach in Kovalam in Tiruporur taluk and instructed officials to avoid the use of plastic products there.

During his visit to Irular settlements in Sembakkam village pachayat, he interacted with people and enquired if they had any grievance, an official release said. Mr. Anbu visited the medicinal herbs’ farm at Pulleri in Thandarai village panchayat and instructed officials to preserve rare species. He also interacted with farmers in direct procurement centre in Keerapakkam village panchayat.

In J.C.K. Nagar within Chengalpattu municipality limits, the Chief Secretary visited Government Medical College Hospital and interacted with a few out-patients there.

He planted tree saplings in District Collector office campus in Chengalpattu. He also inspected the construction of tenements for the Scheduled Tribes in Pazhavel village panchayat within Kattankulathur panchayat union.