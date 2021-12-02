Chief Secretary seeks report on waterbodies

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 23:46 IST

District Collectors directed to submit report by Dec. 4

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Thursday directed officials to identify encroachments on waterbodies and submit a report to the Principal Secretary of the State Revenue and Disaster Management Authority by December 4.

With the Madras High Court seeking a report on the issue, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with top officials of the Water Resources Department, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Authority, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, Law Department and other departments and District Collectors.

He directed the officials to provide a detailed report on the waterbodies in all the districts. .

District Collectors were directed to ensure that there was no laxity in the matter. They were asked to work day and night to provide a clear report.